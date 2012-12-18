Impact Remodeling Announces That They Are Now a Preferred Contractor by Owens Corning

Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- The roofing professionals at Impact Remodeling are proud to announce that they are now a preferred contractor by Owens Corning. For those who are looking for a roof installer in Mercer County, they will find that Impact Remodeling is a company they can trust. They hold themselves to the highest standards of roofing guidelines that the most highly thought of manufacturers follow.



Owens Corning is known as one of the premier networks for roofing professionals. They have earned this reputation by their dedication to the industry, outstanding customer service, and reliability. For those who are looking for a new roof installation in their Bucks County home, they can be rest assured with Impact Remodeling since they are now a preferred contractor. Impact Remodeling is honored to have this certificate in providing residents of Bucks and Mercer County with roofs that are built to last.



Impact Remodeling offers the highest quality of products, which provide maximum durability for the roof above a family’s head, protecting anyone from Mother Nature. For those who decided on going with Impact Remodeling’s laminated shingles, they stand behind their shingles for life. With this lifetime-limited warranty, homeowners need not worry if anything were to happen to their roof. When it comes time for a roof installation in a Mercer County home, Impact Remodeling’s fully licensed and insured professionals will educate homeowners on how to add value to their property and not worry since they are a Owens Corning Preferred Contractor.



About Impact Remodeling

Impact Remodeling is fully committed in providing roofing, window and door replacements for homeowners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The roofing contractor in Mercer County will be sure to educate those on the energy savings products that could decrease an energy bill significantly. As a fully licensed and insured remodeling company, they are proud to offer custom replacements when looking for a one of a kind look. If a person is looking for an assessment on their home remodeling needs visit http://www.impact-remodeling.com for more information.