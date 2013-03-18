Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Impact Remodeling has just announced new tips on how to save money with energy efficient window installation. Energy efficiency is a term used frequently these days. Whether it is to help protect the environment or to simply cut costs, consumers are now opting to purchase more energy efficient products. Impact Remodeling believes energy efficient windows can provide customers with a new way to save on energy costs. In fact, customers may be able to benefit from additional tax savings by having certain Energy Star qualified windows installed before December 2013.



The U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has emphasized the importance of energy efficiency for decades. In 1992, the EPA and the Department of Energy began an initiative to have certain energy efficient products labeled with the Energy Star. Electronics were primarily the first Energy Star labeled products, but now energy efficiency encompasses a variety of residential and commercial items. Windows have been identified as being major indicators of energy use within a property. In fact, the EPA suggests that having new Energy Star qualified windows can save a household up to fifteen percent in annual energy costs.



With all of that said, Impact Remodeling is also now available for energy efficient window installation in Mercer County. In order for a homeowner to qualify for tax savings in 2013, qualified windows must be installed at a primary residence before December 31st. Homeowners can receive up to a $200 tax credit for eligible window installation and that isn’t limited to replacement windows alone. A new project requiring window installation would also be eligible for the tax credit. Impact Remodeling is proud to offer a variety of Energy Star rated windows. 2013 is an opportune time to consider Impact Remodeling for any energy efficient window installation project.



About Impact Remodeling

Impact Remodeling is fully committed in providing roofing, window and door replacements for homeowners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The roofing contractor in Mercer County will be sure to educate those on the energy savings products that could decrease an energy bill significantly. As a fully licensed and insured remodeling company they are proud to offer custom replacements when looking for a one of a kind look. If one is looking for an assessment on their home remodeling needs contact Impact Remodeling.



To learn more visit http://www.impact-remodeling.com