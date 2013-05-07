Impact Remodeling Now Offering Installation of Entry Doors

Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Impact Remodeling, a known roof installer in Bucks County, is pleased to announce that they are now offering the custom order of, and installation of doors for a home or office. Exterior entry doors come in many different varieties and can be selected based on budget, security, and style. Entry doors can come in wood, steel, fiberglass, vinyl, and aluminum.



Wood entry doors are readily available and can be custom made in many different styles and stains. They are easy to customize with windows, knockers, and doorknobs. However, wooden doors are susceptible to different climates. They can expand and warp in hot climates and make it more difficult to close, which is not only an inconvenience, but it can also compromise the security of the door. They can also absorb moisture and do damage to the door over time. They require annual painting or varnishing to avoid damage and ultimate rotting of the wood.



Steel entry doors avoid all of the drawbacks that come from wooden doors. They don’t warp, crack, or rot due to temperature or moisture. They are also fireproof and extremely secure. The only disadvantage a steel door has is the appearance and inability to customize. It is difficult to add decorative knobs, knockers, or windows to a steel door.



Fiberglass entry doors offer all of the benefits of wood and steel doors. They are easy to customize and are aesthetically pleasing. Fiberglass doors also are extremely resistant to warping, fading, cracking, rotting, and bug infestation, and offer the same low maintenance as steel doors. The only disadvantage of a fiberglass door is the price tag as they are pricier than steel doors.



Vinyl entry doors are the easiest on the wallet; however, they are also least pleasing on the eye. They are not a smart choice for hot climates as the sun and heat will damage the vinyl doors over time.



Aluminum doors offer the same benefits as steel doors, except they are lighter and even more resistant to corrosion. However, they will dent easier than steel and more expensive.



