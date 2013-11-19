Impact Remodeling Now Offering James Hardie Siding

Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Impact Remodeling is pleased to announce that they are now offering James Hardie siding. James Hardie siding is America’s #1 choice for siding and now is the time to replace the siding on a home.



If homeowners suspect there may be some structural damage to the home under the existing siding, now is the time to call Impact Remodeling. Any structural damage under the existing siding can cause unwanted leaks or drafts into the home. With winter just around the corner, any unwanted cold air that seeps into the home will cause an unnecessary rise in the homeowner’s energy bill. By simply replacing the siding on a home, the contractors can assess and repair any damage beneath the existing siding and give the home a brand new look and feel with new siding.



Siding comes in a wide range of colors, so finding the perfect color has never been easier. James Hardie siding is made from fiber cement that resists many harsh elements such cold climates, wet and humid climates, damage from insects, and it can also resist the spread of flames from a fire. They use a ColorPlus technology that is 30% more resistant to color fading than vinyl siding. When choosing James Hardie siding for the home, the homeowners can feel confident with their color choice, as it doesn’t need to be repainted for 15 years. In addition to siding, James Hardie also offers shingles, soffit, and trim products.



Contact Impact Remodeling for any of the premium quality James Hardie products. New siding on a home will increase its curb appeal and it’s overall value. Choose a new color and completely change the look of the home within a few days. Have the home ready for the cold weather and looking beautiful for the holidays.



About Impact Remodeling

Impact Remodeling is fully committed in providing roofing, window and door replacements for homeowners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The roofing contractor in Mercer County will be sure to educate those on the energy savings products that could decrease an energy bill significantly. As a fully licensed and insured remodeling company they are proud to offer custom replacements when looking for a one of a kind look. If one is looking for an assessment on their home remodeling needs contact Impact Remodeling.



To learn more visit http://www.impact-remodeling.com/.