Impact Remodeling Now Offering Owen's Corning Laminated Shingles

Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Impact Remodeling, a leading roofing contractor in Hamilton, NJ, is pleased to announce that they are now offering Owen’s Corning Laminated shingles. As a preferred contractor of Owen’s Corning, Impact Remodeling can offer one of the best warranties in the industry.



There are several reasons why a new roof may be in a homeowner’s future. The existing roof may be old and leaking when it rains. A roof can also suffer damage from a storm, wind, hail, or falling trees and branches. A new roof will increase the home’s value and make it more appealing to buyers. In most cases, someone looking to buy a home will choose a home with a new roof over a home that has an older roof with leaks and potential hidden damage behind the walls and in the foundation. A leaky roof, whether it is from age or damage, can cause many unseen problems. The problems may go months or even years before they are detected and during that time, there can be a lot of damage. For example, if there is a spot on the roof that is damaged from a storm and it’s not repaired, rain water can seep through the damaged roof, down behind the walls, and into the foundation of the home. If the homeowner is lucky, they will be able to see the water leaking from inside the home. If not, every time it rains, the structure of the home will become saturated with more water. This will weaken the structure and more than likely cause a large amount of mold and mildew to grow that can be very dangerous for the health of the homeowners.



When in need of roof installation in Bucks County, consider contacting Impact Remodeling. Owen’s Corning Laminated shingles will provide a high quality new roof with an excellent warranty that can be transferred to a new owner of the home.



About Impact Remodeling

Impact Remodeling is fully committed in providing roofing, window and door replacements for homeowners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The roofing contractor in Mercer County will be sure to educate those on the energy savings products that could decrease an energy bill significantly. As a fully licensed and insured remodeling company they are proud to offer custom replacements when looking for a one of a kind look. If one is looking for an assessment on their home remodeling needs contact Impact Remodeling.



To learn more visit http://www.impact-remodeling.com/.