Impact Remodeling Now Offering Prodigy Insulated Siding

Hamilton, NJ -- 07/19/2013 -- Impact Remodeling, a roofing contractor in Hamilton, NJ, is pleased to announce they are now offering Prodigy Insulated Siding. When it's time to replace the siding on a home, Prodigy Insulation makes a great choice for both insulation and aesthetics.



Replacing the siding on a home is a big investment. There are many different sidings to choose from, all with their own set of advantages. Impact Remodeling has chosen to carry and install Prodigy Insulated Siding for many reasons. Prodigy siding is one of the industry’s thickest insulation, which will increase the energy savings for the home. Prodigy also offers one of the industry’s best color palettes. They offer 21 colors to choose from, including their Contemporary Color Collection and their Architectural Palette. The Architectural Palette includes deep, rich hues while the Contemporary Color Collection offers softer, subtler hues. When the old siding on the home starts to fade, cracks, or becomes chalky, then it’s time to replace the siding. Older siding can also allow water and moisture to seep through to the supporting structure and cause hidden damage that is not realized until the old siding is taken off. Prodigy siding is not only insulated, but it has a special locking mechanism that can stand up to very high winds and extreme conditions. Prodigy siding is also resistant to scratches or other small indentations that may be caused from the weather or anything small hitting the siding.



As a roof installer in Hamilton, NJ, Impact Remodeling can offer a wide range of services. Call Impact Remodeling today to speak to a professional about Prodigy Insulated Siding. With the wide range of colors to choose from, it can change the overall look of a home. Prodigy siding will also protect the home from wind and elements, increase its curb appeal, and increase its overall value. Make sure to ask a professional about the warranty the will protect the value of the home.



About Impact Remodeling

Impact Remodeling is fully committed in providing roofing, window and door replacements for homeowners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The roofing contractor in Mercer County will be sure to educate those on the energy savings products that could decrease an energy bill significantly. As a fully licensed and insured remodeling company they are proud to offer custom replacements when looking for a one of a kind look. If one is looking for an assessment on their home remodeling needs contact Impact Remodeling.



To learn more visit http://www.impact-remodeling.com/.