Impact Remodeling Now Offering ProVia Energy Star Doors

Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Impact Remodeling, a leader in window installation in Bucks County and roof installation in Bucks County, is pleased to announce that they are now offering and installing the ProVia line of energy efficient doors. ProVia offers a full line of entry doors, storm doors, and patio doors.



The ProVia line of doors are built to the highest standards and can be customized for each homeowner. They take pride in their doors and make sure they offer the best in durability, energy efficiency, and security. ProVia doors are made from either steel or fiberglass and are filled with thermal foam to ensure the best energy efficiency on the market. Impact Remodeling knows the importance of a quality door that provides durability and security, while still adding style to a home.



ProVia’s Signet and Heritage line of fiberglass doors offer the look of real wood with the benefits of fiberglass. Real wood doors need to be maintained every year by sanding and staining to prevent the wood from rotting. Wood doors can also become infested with insects if not properly treated. Fiberglass does not need any maintenance and offers a high level of durability and protection from the elements. ProVia has a large selection of styles and each style can be customized with hardware, textures, glass options, and color. Each door is so unique and the quality is so superb that ProVia doors are classified as professional class doors. Their glass doors go a step beyond consumer grade doors by adding options of decorative glass, grids, internal blinds, and privacy glass.



Adding a new door to a home can increase the homes curb appeal. Contact Impact Remodeling for an estimate on a new entry door, storm door, or patio door. The cold weather is quickly approaching and keep the warm air in and the cold air out this winter will make a difference on the bottom line of the energy bill.



About Impact Remodeling

Impact Remodeling is fully committed in providing roofing, window and door replacements for homeowners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The roofing contractor in Mercer County will be sure to educate those on the energy savings products that could decrease an energy bill significantly. As a fully licensed and insured remodeling company they are proud to offer custom replacements when looking for a one of a kind look. If one is looking for an assessment on their home remodeling needs contact Impact Remodeling.



To learn more visit http://www.impact-remodeling.com/.