Impact Remodeling Now Offering Warranties on All Products and Installations

Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Impact Remodeling, a premier roof installer in Bucks County, is pleased to announce that they are now offering warranties on all products and installations. All Impact Remodeling installers are fully licensed, trained, and certified.



Warranties are a very important factor to consider when choosing both a contractor and a product. When having important work done on a home, such as a window installation, a new roof, new doors or siding; having fully insured, certified, and trained contractors on the job is very important. Homeowners can lose a large amount of money when they hire un-insured and un-certified contractors for the job. When things go wrong, such as a leaky roof or leaky windows, the homeowner is responsible for fixing the problems unless they hired a certified and insured contractor to perform the work. If siding is installed incorrectly, then water can find its way into the structure of the home causing major problems within a few years. These are all products that can cause major damage to the home if not installed by a fully certified, trained, and insured contractor. Hiring the wrong contractor is one of the leading causes for money loss on both a new home and older homes. All products should carry a manufactures warranty if installed by a fully licensed and certified installer.



When looking for roof installation in Middlesex County, customers can rest assured that Impact Remodeling has taken the time to hire and train the best installers and contractors possible. Impact Remodeling knows how important it is to use top quality products that provide excellent warranties, increase energy efficiency, and provide many years enjoyment for the homeowners. When considering a new roof, windows, insulation, siding, or doors, call Impact Remodeling today for an estimate and be on the way to top quality products and installation with fair prices and reliable service.



About Impact Remodeling

Impact Remodeling is fully committed in providing roofing, window and door replacements for homeowners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The roofing contractor in Mercer County will be sure to educate those on the energy savings products that could decrease an energy bill significantly. As a fully licensed and insured remodeling company they are proud to offer custom replacements when looking for a one of a kind look. If one is looking for an assessment on their home remodeling needs contact Impact Remodeling.



To learn more visit http://www.impact-remodeling.com/.