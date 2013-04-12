Impact Remodeling Now Offers Green Energy Barrier Attic Insulation

Hamilton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Impact Remodeling, an established roof installer in Bucks County, is proud to announce that they now offer Green Energy Barrier attic insulation. Green Energy Barrier is a special type of attic insulation that acts as a radiant heat barrier. It is made of a special type of reflective foil that blocks the transfer of radiant heat. It works by reflecting the radiant heat back to the direction from which it came. For example, in the summer, the Green Energy Barrier will reflect the heat from the sun back outside so the heat cannot penetrate the attic and home. In the winter, the Green Energy Barrier will reflect the radiant heat back inside the home so it can’t escape from the ceiling and roof.



Green Energy Barrier is very safe and non-toxic. Non-carcinogenic materials are used, which means that it requires no protective clothing or special tools for handling, including no respirator. Green Energy Barrier has a Class A/Class 1 fire rating and has been tested thoroughly for several safety elements including fire safety, mildew resistance, and vapor transmission.



Green Energy Barrier is a smart choice as it can be installed on top of the current insulation. It can also be stapled under the rafters or crawl space, and it will save on heating and cooling expenses, regardless of how much or how little insulation is in the attic. Green Energy Barrier will block up to 97% of radiant heat in the home. That translates to big savings on the heating and cooling bills. Green Energy Barrier has been tested by numerous agencies including BOCA, ICBO, SCBBI, and CCMC. Call Impact Remodeling today and have a certified dealer install Green Energy Barrier attic insulation in less than one day and start saving right away.



About Impact Remodeling

Impact Remodeling is fully committed in providing roofing, window and door replacements for homeowners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The roofing contractor in Mercer County will be sure to educate those on the energy savings products that could decrease an energy bill significantly. As a fully licensed and insured remodeling company they are proud to offer custom replacements when looking for a one of a kind look. If one is looking for an assessment on their home remodeling needs contact Impact Remodeling.



To learn more visit http://www.impact-remodeling.com