Impact Remodeling Offers New Designer Series Colors for Roofing Shingles

When it comes to replacing a roof, it can be extremely daunting. However, Impact Remodeling wants to make it fun again with their new designer series colors to choose from for roofing shingles. As a preferred roofing contractor by Owens Corning, homeowners can now select designer colors that offer a great look and can change the overall curb appeal of a home. When it comes to a roof installation in Bucks County, be smart and go bold with the variety of colors available.



Individuals choose colors for almost every purchase they buy. Whether it is clothing, a new car, kitchen cabinets, and bathroom walls, this is the fun part of purchasing. So, don’t stop there, make the exterior of the home as exciting as other big purchases. Go with something that is cohesive to the neighborhood, but still able to express one’s personality. Homeowners should not look past this opportunity when choosing new roofing shingles. This can be a great way to accentuate the existing exterior décor to match the trim, landscaping, or shutters. Impact Remodeling also extends their roof installation services into Middlesex County, NJ. They pride themselves on providing the highest quality roofing materials from one of the leading manufacturers with effective insulation and durability that will for years to come.



By replacing an old roof with Impact Remodeling’s new designer collection shingles, it will add value to the home for those who may be looking to put it on the market in a few years. Impact Remodeling finds that many homeowners are surprised with the outcome that a bold, multicolored shingle will do to the home. The new designer series colors have the most warm, yet bright roofing selections that will help the home stand out in a good way. These color palettes will be sure to bring out the aesthetic appeal to any home’s existing structure, while the professional roofing contractors install the shingles properly for a safe sound building. For those who are looking to be extremely energy efficient this winter season, they can look into window installation in Mercer County which will provide a warm home and practically maintenance free. With numerous color palettes to choose from, homeowners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be at ease when it comes to having a new roof installed by making the experience a little more enjoyable.



About Impact Remodeling

Impact Remodeling is fully committed in providing roofing, window and door replacements for homeowners in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The roofing contractor in Mercer County will be sure to educate those on the energy savings products that could decrease an energy bill significantly. As a fully licensed and insured remodeling company they are proud to offer custom replacements when looking for a one of a kind look. If one is looking for an assessment on their home remodeling needs contact Impact Remodeling.



To learn more visit http://www.impact-remodeling.com