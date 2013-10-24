IMPACT System Makes a Real Impact with Turkey Fitness Boot Camp Business Program

Rancho Santa Magarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- As the new season of “The Biggest Loser” kicks off, fitness boot camps are more popular than ever. In 2011, boot camps broke the top 10 for annual health and fitness trends for the first time, according to the American College of Sports Medicine’s Health and Fitness Journal, and they continue to kick their way toward the top. To help train more people to offer successful fitness boot camps, Intense Mixed Performance Accelerated Cross Training or IMPACT is a turnkey fitness boot camp business-in-a-box.



Focused on getting real results for both clients and coaches, IMPACT is delivered in a 100 percent online training at http://www.impactmethod.com/. It was created as a fast, easy and financially rewarding fitness program by fitness and personal development guru John Spencer Ellis, founder of the National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association (NESTA), and award-winning fitness coach and spokesperson Kelli Calabrese.



“It’s easy to get inspired by a weight loss-focused TV show, but it can be a little harder to put that dedication into action. With IMPACT, you can make more money in less time and really help your clients see real results,” said Ellis. “In addition to workouts and training information, we also provide step-by-step blueprints for launching a successful fitness boot camp business in your area.”



The online IMPACT program includes 12 complete workouts, seven audio training programs with information on leadership, growing a business, networking and marketing, and administration as well as a checklist for getting started, training manuals, health assessment forms, handouts, fitness assessment forms, customizable marketing materials and more. IMPACT classes only require about a 30-foot by 30-foot space and can be delivered indoors or outdoors and can be targeted for special populations such as kids, seniors, women and more.



“We designed IMPACT to be the next evolution of group fitness workouts. It is leaner, meaner and more intense than traditional fitness boot camps and it will give you more financial leverage as compared with personal training,” Ellis added. “If you want to stop living paycheck to paycheck, check out how IMPACT can impact your career.”



More details on IMPACT, videos and registration information are all available at http://www.impactmethod.com/.



About John Spencer Ellis Enterprises

John Spencer Ellis Enterprises is a solutions provider for fitness and coaching professionals around the world, providing education, turn-key business programs, coaching and resources for new and advanced fitness and coaching professionals. For more information about John Spencer Ellis Enterprises or IMPACT, please visit http://www.impactmethod.com/



IMPACT Group Fitness Training Certification and Business System



Dr. John Spencer Ellis

Rancho Santa Magarita, CA