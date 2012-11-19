Impactorio.com Helps Indonesians Save Money Through New Promo Card Membership at Indomaret Outlets

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Membership cards are a free and easy way to save money. Companies like membership cards because they improve customer loyalty and encourage customers to buy from the company again. And consumers like membership cards because they receive promotional deals and cash savings.



Indomaret wants to bring the magic of membership cards to Indonesian consumers. The Indomaret franchise recently partnered with Bank Mandiri in order to create a new promo card to spoil its loyal customers. This promo card serves a variety of functions, and members can use their card to buy groceries and gas or even pay their monthly electricity bills – all from the convenience of their nearest Indomaret outlet location.



Impactorio.com features everything consumers would want to know about the new promotional card. The website lists the products cardholders can buy using their Indomaret cards as well as the services available at Indomaret outlets.



For example, in addition to selling groceries and gas, Indomaret outlets feature calling cards, Western Union servicing, mobile phone charging, and other services – all of which can be purchased using the new Indomaret card.



A spokesperson for Impactorio.com explained why the card should become a popular option for Indonesians throughout the country:



“The new Indomaret promo card provides the ultimate combination of convenience and portability. Since many Indonesians already visit Indomaret locations on a daily basis, this card simply rewards them for their loyalty. And for customers who don’t visit Indomaret outlets as frequently, this card will provide an incentive to visit more often.”



The official name of the promotional card is Promo Kartu Member Indomaret Minimarket Waralaba Indonesia, so visitors to the Impactorio.com website can use that term to learn more about the card.



As Indonesia residents already know, one of the biggest advantages of using a card from a company like Indomaret is the fact that the nearest franchise is never far away. In fact, Indomaret locations can be found in hundreds of locations throughout the country. So for those who are worried about not being able to use their membership card due to a lack of locations, that shouldn’t be a problem.



Whether seeking a full explanation of what “Promo Kartu Member Indomaret Minimarket Waralaba Indonesia” means or interested in applying for the promo card today, the Impactorio.com website seeks to provide the information visitors need in order to save money on their regular visits to Indomaret outlets.



