Impakt Media Announces Diversification Into Full Service Web Solutions

Northamptonshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Not so long ago, having a web presence was a way to keep a business on the leading edge technologically. In time, it became the digital equivalent of a business card. Recently, websites have diversified into e-commerce outlets, media hosts, repositories of detailed information and even software programs. This new demand has prompted Impakt Media Ltd, a successful web design company, to offer all-in-one solutions to new media marketing and presence management.



Impakt Media Web Design traditionally found success with their design solutions, as well as generating impressive revenue streams for clients through pay per click advertising and search engine optimization services. Their own website demonstrates an impressive portfolio with several high profile clients, including Richard Lee, former goalkeeper for Watford FC, and Dr Cap, a winner of an entrepreneurial bursary on the popular TV series Dragon’s Den. They also quickly dominated web design in their home town of Stevenage, where they designed websites for local government, leisure center, and theater.



This approach served them well, and they found themselves facing the need to further upscale their services. In a new announcement, they have declared themselves open for business on full-service web business strategies for online retailers, insurers and other companies that require e-commerce and interactive software solutions as part of their web presence.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “We have taken to managing our clients’ online solutions not just in areas like design & layout and SEO, but also in terms of their long-term user interfacing and lead generation. We now manage a major insurer’s quoting software generating hundreds of thousands of pounds annually for the company, while the specialist online retailer we support turns over six figures every year. While we are relatively new to these fields, we’ve shown that our dedication and innovation can create impressive results for business’ online presences. It was important to us to augment our design services with more complete strategic solutions to reflect the evolution of the online environment.”



About Impakt Media

Impakt Media Ltd is an Internet and New Media agency, specializing in developing websites and online businesses and advising on business strategies, accessibility and technology issues. Bringing together a blend of creativity, technical ability and strategic consultants, Impakt Media Ltd is able to work with your business to produce highly effective results. For more information, please visit: http://www.impaktmedia.co.uk/