Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:IMPUY), Far East Energy Corp(OTCMKTS:FEEC), Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DWOG), Vivendi SA-ADR(OTCMKTS:VIVHY)



Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:IMPUY) opened the session at $11.14, remained amid the day range of $11.02 - $11.18, and closed the session at $11.15. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.72% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 21,073.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 21,209.00 shares. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, refining, processing, and marketing platinum group metals (PMG) and associated base metals. The company primarily produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, and cobalt, as well as gold.



Why Should Investors Buy IMPUY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Far East Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:FEEC) traded with volume of 334,464.00 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 546,986.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.04 - $0.25. The stock showed a positive movement of +6.06% and closed its session at $0.140. The market capitalization of the stock remained 48.45 million. Far East Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of coalbed methane gas properties in the People's Republic of China.



Will FEEC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DWOG) exchanged 125,650.00 shares and the average volume remained 206,077.00 shares. The stock escalated +9.09% and closed the session at $0.360. The beta of the stock remained 1.80. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 180.45 million. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It engages in exploring for, developing, producing, and selling crude oil and natural gas.



For How Long DWOG will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Vivendi SA-ADR(OTCMKTS:VIVHY) gained volume of 15,901.00 shares, while the average volume remained 38,741.00 shares. The stock decreased -1.19% and finished the session Friday at $20.32. The one month of the stock was -4.87% and three month trend remained positive +3.52%. Vivendi Société Anonyme produces, publishes, and distributes digital products and services primarily in France and rest of Europe, the United States, Morocco, Brazil, and internationally. The company operates in six businesses: Activision Blizzard, Universal Music Group, SFR, Maroc Telecom group, GVT, and Canal+ Group.



Has VIVHY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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