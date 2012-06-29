Impalloy Acquires New State-of The-Art Plasma Cutter for UK Fabrication Facility

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Impalloy is pleased to announce the acquisition of a new state-of-the-art plasma cutter for their recently reorganised and refitted fabrication shop. The plasma cutter is linked to the manufacturer’s CAD system to ensure accurate and fast mould fabrication for manufacture of Sacrificial Anodes. The UK manufacturer has been supplying aluminum and zinc Sacrificial Anodes for the protection of water-immersed steel to the offshore industry for more than 40 years.



The offshore sector’s ability to provide a variety of services, processes, facilities and structures is vital to the world’s economy. Offshore water-immersed steel structures ranging from platforms as well as wave, tidal and harbor walls to wind farms, subsea modules, pipelines and ship hulls require cathodic protection from corrosion for long-term functionality.



As a leader in sacrificial anodes for the offshore sector, Impalloy must maintain the highest standards and tolerances while keeping manufacturing times and costs as low as possible.



To that end, the UK manufacturer has recently added a new state-of-the-art plasma cutter for their recently retrofitted fabrication shop. “This major investment demonstrates our shareholders’ passion for insuring we stay in the forefront of anode supply to major pipeline, platform and offshore projects,” said an Impalloy spokesperson.



The manufacturer’s recently re-organised and retooled fabrication shop occupies 3000m2, and is geared to fabricating anode moulds, inserts and their retrofit fabrications. With a long and successful track record in designing and supplying anodes in all types of shapes and sizes, Impalloy has developed proven ways of optimising the anode efficiency either by utilising existing moulds or creating new moulds. “Our design and production teams are able to advise on ways of manufacturing anodes or fixing methods to maximise output at minimum cost in order to reduce lead times and delivered costs,” said the spokesperson.



Mounted Anodes, Platform Anodes, Anode sleds and similar structures can be fabricated to exacting customer specifications and needs or designed by the manufacturer’s highly skilled draughtsmen. Impalloy channel moulds can be used to create bespoke anodes with custom inserts and allow for a large amount of flexibility in width, depth and length.



In addition, the manufacturer’s fabrication facilities can accommodate pipe bending to 4” of 12- metre lengths. Extensive brake press, plate rollers and machining capacities as well as welder qualifications to 15mm in 30mm parent materials also complement their extensive capabilities. For more information, please visit http://www.impalloy.com/



About Impalloy

