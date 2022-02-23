Impax Posts Asset Management Record

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- The start of this year saw good news for Impax Asset Management Group, which announced in January that managed assets had surpassed £40 billion for the first time. This figure represents an 11% increase from September 2021 and was growth that was mainly fostered by listed equities. Impax is based in London and is an investor with a very on-trend focus on environmental sustainability. The rise in managed assets has been partly attributed by the company to the clear shift towards environmental protection that took place last year thanks to COP26. The climate conference set out a clear path towards a low carbon economy and the rush to invest more sustainably has been the result. The specific figure for the January increase is £41.35 billion - this is a huge 64% increase for Impax when compared to the figure for January 2021, which was £25.19 billion.



Selby Jennings provides expert support as asset management recruiters to organisations such as Impax Asset Management group that are trailblazing across the investment landscape. The firm was established in 2004 and has developed a team with extensive expertise in both mainstream and niche areas of banking and financial services recruitment. That includes as asset management recruiters and also hiring for a range of other roles in fields such as legal and compliance, private wealth management, risk management, financial technology, sales and trading and quantitative research and trading. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, Selby Jennings is incredibly well resourced - the firm has also developed links with key hiring managers all over the sector. For businesses keen to recruit for resilience and growth, as well as individuals focused on making career-defining next steps, Selby Jennings is a key partner. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that every recruitment need can be met.



As asset management recruiters with extensive nationwide reach, Selby Jennings has a presence in vital hubs across the UK, including London, Birmingham and Manchester. This is in addition to a robust international connection, as the team in the UK is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. In addition, the firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Staying on top of evolution in the industry is vital for asset management recruiters and Selby Jennings has prioritised this, for clients, consultants and candidates. Consultants also receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via Selby Jennings today, including US Bulge Infrastructure Corporate Associate, Senior Crypto Quant Researcher, Prime Broker/Relationship Manager and TMT Investment Analyst.



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



