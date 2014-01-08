Impeccable Storage Solutions for Commercial, Retail and Private Applications

Alfreton, Derby -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Racking and Storage Solutions offers expert storage solutions for all kinds of commercial, retail and private applications. They also offer practical consultation on space utilization, plan designs according to the customers’ needs and requirements. They work along with the building project teams or the interior design teams so as to provide excellent service during the construction or building process. This way they can offer better and efficient designs keeping in mind the storage needs of their clients. They help in optimum utilization of space irrespective of the kind of space and the area of space.



They offer the Metalsistem’s Pallet Racking Storage solutions which is the most economical and easy to assemble racking system. It also allows complete accessibility to each and every pallet in the racking. A large variety of items can be stored irrespective of the quantity. They also come with vertical or horizontal scalability making them suitable for all kinds of stores and distributions centers. Items can be safely handled even at times of fast throughput. These racking systems are also compatible to a variety of material handling equipment such as stackers, forklifts and reach trucks and so on.



Racking Storage Solutions also offer garment storage shelving solutions for retail stockrooms to store their wide range of apparels and clothing. They offer storage solutions for folded garments as well as hanging garments by providing adjustable shelves. The Super 123 Boltless Shelving Storage comes with boltless and interchangeable feature which makes them extremely easy for customizing the storage options. The multi-tier racking system works for multiple rack structures and variety of applications such as automotive industry, fashion industry, engineering industry and many more. The configuration here optimizes space utilization thereby offering cost effective storage solutions. The large range of attachments suit diverse applications. The system also has a long life due to high quality material.



To know more about Racking Storage Solutions visit website www.rackingstoragesolutions.com



About http://www.rackingstoragesolutions.co.uk

Racking and Storage Solutions Ltd, www.rackingstoragesolutions.co.uk based at Derby, England provides storage solutions for both commercial as well as private applications. They have been in this area of business for over 20 years providing expert consultation on space utilization and design planning.



Media Contact



Bryce Humphreys - Racking & Storage Solutions Limited

Address: 4 Church Street, Alfreton, Derby DE55 7AH

Phone: 0845-8628662

Email: Bryce@rassltd.co.uk

Website: www.rackingstoragesolutions.co.uk