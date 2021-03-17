Impeccable Transition from QuickBooks US to UK to Work Well with VAT Filings

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- "QuickBooks versions are built customized to a specific region.



Switching to QuickBooks UK allows to keep track of the VAT across all sales, expenses and other transactions, generate VAT returns in one step - by copying the figures across to the HMRC website, check exactly how much VAT is owed at any given time, work well with all VAT schemes, including Standard, Flat Rate and Cash, charge the correct amount of VAT on products and services and easily manage VAT adjustments that may affect the next VAT return.



Customised VAT reports use real-time data to show every aspect of VAT in your business. There's no need to do manual calculations or rely on guesswork: you get the VAT information you need, when you need it.



The QuickBooks UK edition also includes support for Irish and South African VAT. Because the US version of QuickBooks does not handle VAT, data files need to be converted to the UK version to handle VAT filings.



Adapting to the sales tax of the region, operating businesses in more than one country, and an initial set up with a different version, such as having a main office in Canada and a division in the USA with its own QuickBooks file – are some of the main reasons why an international edition conversion may be necessary.



"Because the US version of QuickBooks won't read a file from the Canadian version, it is difficult to switch the file to the appropriate software," John Rocha, E-Tech's Technical Services Manager said.



Third party services allows for the conversion between different nationalities of the software in order to bring both versions into sync.



E-Tech's conversion service allows you to convert files from QuickBooks US to the UK version so VAT can be handled. This works for companies in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other countries that have introduced VAT filing requirements.



Payroll checks will be transferred as regular checks with full line item details. Usernames are not transferred from the secondary files to the primary file and users would need to be re-created after the merge.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks US to UK Conversion Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-us-to-uk-conversion/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



