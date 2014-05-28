Imperial Car Supermarkets Drives Its Way Into Daily Telegraph's Business Club

Southampton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Imperial Car Supermarkets has been enlisted into the Daily Telegraph’s Business Club as a flagship company offering exceptional levels of customer service. The Hampshire-based car dealership will feature in a micro documentary on the publication’s business club page highlighting their unique customer-focused approach to selling high quality used cars.



The Business Club page in the Daily Telegraph is set aside to showcase the expert views and case studies of the country’s most successful businesses. As part of its superior levels of customer support, Imperial Car Supermarkets only buy the best used cars available with the highest specification, often only one previous owner, a full service history and a validated mileage. Each and every vehicle is also subjected to a thorough RAC check at their MOT and service workshop to ensure that it is in the very best condition before going on sale.



Imperial Car Supermarkets has also recently revamped its website, so the online customer experience is just as impressive. The new website features every single car available and allows customers to easily and simply refine their search results to pick out their dream car quickly. It also features a walk-around video of most cars and infinite-scroll functionality to provide all the vehicle’s information and history in one easily accessible web page.



Mike Bell, Sales Director at Imperial Car Supermarkets, is delighted that the dealership has been featured as one of the leading used car retailers in the UK by the Daily Telegraph; saying: “Our commitment to redefining the customer experience when buying a used car is driving our ambitions to expand in the near future and becoming the leading supplier of used cars in the UK.”



You can view the Imperial Car Supermarket’s micro-documentary and other information on the Daily Telegraph website here: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/businessclub/business-club-video/consumer-and-retail-sector-vide/10829819/imperial-car-supermarkets.html.



About Imperial Car Supermarkets

Imperial Car Supermarkets provide high quality used cars to the Hampshire area, with showrooms in Southampton, Portsmouth and Fleet. With hundreds of used cars for sale all prepared to a high standard, RAC inspected, price checked daily and with high street competitive finance packages available on all cars. The MOT and Service centre is located at the new super-site in Southampton.



Contact Info:



SOUTHAMPTON

Millbrook Trading Estate

Second Avenue

Millbrook

Southampton

SO15 0LP

0844 880 5641