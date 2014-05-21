Imperial Cleaning Services Has Launched a New Website in Line with the Company's Continued Expansion.

Corsham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Following an influx of customer enquiries on www.imperialcleaningservices.co.uk, the family-run company has decided to increase its online presence with a brand new website which allows customers to make call back requests and offers more information on the firm’s services, reputation and operations.



“We have decided to invest further in our online activity after receiving a large number of enquires through our website,” said a spokesperson for Imperial Cleaning Services.



“We have already secured a number of high profile clients in the first few months of this year and 2014 looks set to be our busiest and most successful year ever.”



Imperial Cleaning Services was founded in Wiltshire in 1995, and has grown to become one of the leading cleaning companies in the South West region of England.



The firm is known for its competitive pricing, quality service and efficiency. It operates cleaning services across the South West including Bath, Bristol, Swindon, Chippenham, Trowbridge and Salisbury. The company offers a range of commercial and domestic services including daily office cleaning, upholstery, daily cleaning of schools and colleges, specialist deep cleaning and end of tenancy cleaning.



A team of fully trained cleaning professionals are committed to providing a great cleaning service to each and every client, whether they are a multinational corporation or a private landlord. Each member of staff is given regular training and assessments, and the company retains a substantial bank of support staff to cover any absences, ensuring that there are no breaks in the service.



Imperial Cleaning Services can also supply a range of competitively-priced cleaning, hygiene and janitorial products upon request.



For more information you can follow @CleanImperial on Twitter, or contact the team on 01225 282525.



Imperial Cleaning Services Head Office Address



Unit 8, Ingoldmells Court, Edinburgh Way,Leafield Industrial EstateCorshamWiltshire SN13 9XN Telephone : 01225 282525 Email: enquiries@imperialcleaningservices.co.uk