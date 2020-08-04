Imperial Dade's HyProtection Zone Program Helps Businesses Reopen in a Post-COVID World

Jersey City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- In today's world, health and safety are everyone's top priorities due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. As society continues to adjust to the current situation, businesses and public institutions have to take unprecedented steps to create a safe environment for their employees and the public. Fortunately, they don't have to do it alone. Imperial Dade, a leading independent distributor of safety products and cleaning equipment, as well as janitorial supplies and foodservice packaging, is proud to offer the HyProtection Zone program. This program assists restaurants, educational institutions, fitness centers, houses of worship, convenience stores, and offices to improve their cleaning, disinfecting, and hand-hygiene protocols to prepare them for a successful reopening.



The HyProtection Zone program will be available to businesses and public institutions nationwide. Imperial Dade's senior sales consultants will visit interested organizations and conduct a thorough, complimentary consultation of their sites. This also includes personalized product recommendations, training on the best cleaning and disinfection procedures, and support materials that employees can use as a reference.



During the course of the training, Imperial Dade will cover the proper use of personal protective equipment, proper cleaning tools, the difference between cleaning and disinfection, the most frequently touched surfaces and how often they should be cleaned, how to enforce strict hand hygiene, a list of EPA-approved disinfectants, and more. Managers will be provided with a wealth of information that, if implemented correctly, will keep building occupants safe and ensure the business is complying with current health codes and safety guidelines.



Visit the Imperial Dade COVID-19 resources web page to learn more, or click here to schedule a consultation.



About Imperial Dade

Imperial Dade is a leading, independently owned and operated provider of high-quality cleaning and maintenance supplies, packaging, and equipment across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean. The company distributes a wide range of chemical cleaners, janitorial equipment, safety attire, and more from many of the leading brands to companies in various industries. Some industries proudly served by Imperial Dade include foodservice, healthcare, education, hospitality, sports and entertainment, and many others.



Learn more about Imperial Dade by visiting https://www.imperialdade.com/.