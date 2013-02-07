"Imperial Medical Technologies, Inc - Product Pipeline Analysis." - New Market Report

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Imperial Medical Technologies, Inc - Product Pipeline Analysis."
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Imperial Medical Technologies, Inc(IMT) is a medical equipment manufacturer. The company develops, manufactures, tests, distributes and sells ophthalmic products. The company manufactures and sells implantable medical devices primarily intraocular lenses under the brand names Imperial Medical, Imperial Medical Technologies Europe, Universal Star Medical, Visionflex, Albomed, P.M.S., Medicalens, PMS and Ophcon internationally. Its premiere product line offers the progressive multifocal intraocular lens under the brand name PRESBIOPTICx and DIFFRACx. It also provides other implantable devices for the correction of high myopia and Keratoconus under the brand names KERATACx, KERATACx Plus and KERATACx SP intra-stromal inlays. It also offers capsular tension rings for capsular bag support under the brand name CTR. The company's own made injectors, tips and cartridges are sold under the brand names of IOVISC, IOVISC Plus, IOLON, Starvisc and Starlon. Additionally it also sells ophthalmic support products such as viscoelastic agents. Its manufacturing facility is located in Cartersville. IMT is headquartered at Cartersville, Georgia,the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Imperial Medical Technologies, Inc portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
