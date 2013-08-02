Imperior Launches New Watch Collection

Tokyo, Japan -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Imperior, the official online store has brought The Royal Era, an exquisite collection of watches for the benefit of users.



Luxury timepieces are things to behold and they make a huge impression on users’ behalf. That’s why buyers are quite keen on their quality and style, which simply has to be top notch. That’s something this range of watches from the store seems to adhere to.



The store has become a name that’s synonymous with fashion jewellery, which has its takers amongst men and women, both. The brand has built its reputation based on its stunning range of jewellery pieces that have made their mark with users. And now the same design element that has become a hallmark of Imperior jewellery has been brought to the watches.



The result is The Royal Era, a collection of watches designed by none other than Kawakubo Hanae. That’s a name known for designs that are on par with the best and Imperior brings it to this range of watches for its users.



There’s a lot that expects out of Luxury Timepieces; many wear them as a style statement, which will make a mark every time they step out of the house. For others it’s an expression of their personality, which has to be elegant and sophisticated. And then there are those who look at them as ideal presents for their loved ones to bring a smile to their faces.



Whatever the reason might be, The Royal Era has been designed to tick all the right boxes for users. That’s something the online store has always strived for with all its creations and that’s the reason it’s associated a top designer name with this range of watches.



The Imperial Age had its glory period where craftsmen, artistes excelled in everything they did. The era also has a lot of mystical aura around it, which makes it fascinating for today’s users. The store has been doing its best to bring the secrets behind the Imperial Age to its users. The Royal Era is a bid in the same vain for the store and it’s expressed in the design of these timepieces.



The Imperior is based in Tokyo, Japan. To find out more about The Royal Era collection of watches one can visit the website http://www.imperiorfashion.com , write to jp@imperiorfashion.com or call on +815031369850.



Media Contact:

Anderson C

Email ID: info@imperiorfashion.com

http://www.imperiorfashion.com/onlineshop/