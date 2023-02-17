Impetigo Therapeutic Market Size Share Growth Overview Analysis 2022-2029

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2023 -- Market Dynamics:



The factors influencing the global impetigo therapeutic market are the increasing research and development and the growing prevalence of impetigo.



The increasing research and development are expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period



Impetigo (im-puh-TIE-go) is a contagious skin infection that primarily affects infants and small children. It usually manifests itself as reddish sores on the face, particularly around the mouth and nose and on the hands and feet. The sores burst and develop honey-colored crusts after about a week. Antibiotics can help prevent impetigo from spreading to others. Non-bullous impetigo accounts for more than 70% of all impetigo cases. Adults and children are affected, but children under the age of two are rarely affected. The primary causative agent has changed over time. In the 1940s and 1950s, S. aureus was the most common pathogen, with streptococcus becoming more common later. In studies conducted over the last three decades, S. aureus has resurfaced as the primary cause of crusted impetigo. S. aureus, combined with group A beta-hemolytic streptococci, is the most frequently recovered isolated agent, accounting for about 80% of the cases.



The most common form of impetigo treatment is topical antibiotics. There is the involvement of deeper structures (subcutaneous tissue, muscle fascia), fever, lymphadenopathy, pharyngitis, infections near the oral cavity, infections on the scalp, and/or multiple lesions; systemic antimicrobial agents are indicated (more than five). S. aureus causes more than 11 million skin and soft tissue infections in the United States. Impetigo is the most common skin infection in children aged two to five, but it can affect people. Impetigo, usually caused by infected mosquito bites, is responsible for one-third of skin and soft tissue infections in returning travelers.



Limitations associated with impetigo treatment are expected to hamper the market growth



One of the major factors expected to hamper the global impetigo therapeutics market is the risk of side effects caused by various medicines and drug therapies during impetigo treatment. Furthermore, older versions of the available medication are less effective in curing the infection and have been chastised for their slow rate of cure and improvement. Penicillin V, a common antibacterial drug, has been criticised for being ineffective compared to newer topical antibiotics. Generic antibiotic ointment can stop bacteria from spreading, kill existing pathogens, and kill fungi and parasites that aren't killed by antibacterials. This does not necessarily affect treatment for impetigo, as both an antibacterial and an antibiotic topical will help treat the condition. Antibiotics are stronger and may cause more itching or discomfort in the applied area, so slightly vary the side effects. Bactroban and Centany are two examples of this type of medication (mupirocin). Antibiotics in this class are derived from a fungus called Penicillium, and the drugs in this subcategory are among the most commonly prescribed antibiotics. Amoxicillin and Augmentin are penicillin-like antibiotics that are very similar because Augmentin contains Amoxicillin and Clavulanate, a substance that increases the medication's potency. When used topically, these drugs can cause itchiness and irritation, while when taken orally, they can cause headaches, nausea, and diarrhea. These are, however, common antibiotics that are generally very safe. As bacteria develop antibiotic resistance, amoxicillin is the less effective of the two.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the cause of COVID-19, a respiratory pathogen that can lead to systemic complications in severe cases. The current study looks at COVID-19's direct skin manifestations and the indirect manifestations associated with mitigation measures like hand sanitizers and personal protective equipment (PPE). The current situation's high mental and social stress is the third cause of skin diseases during this pandemic.



SARS-CoV-2-related cutaneous illnesses have been on the rise all over the world. Maculopapular rash, vesicular rash, pseudo-chilblain, livedo or necrosis, and urticaria are the five most common patterns of these diseases. The most common signs and symptoms of COVID-19 are a red rash and urticaria. In addition to the aforementioned skin reactions, purpuric rashes over the flexural lines, co-infections with herpes zoster virus (HZV), and a multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children similar to Kawasaki syndrome have all been reported by various researchers. Approximately 7% of patients who test positive for COVID-19 have one or more skin symptoms. Variations in the virus and host factors and co-infection with other viruses like parvovirus and HZV are likely to blame for the wide range of skin disease(s) seen in this illness. COVID-19 patients are at risk of developing primary or secondary skin infections, which can be caused by the virus, adverse reactions to the drugs used to treat the illness, coinfections, or mitigation measures. COVID-19-related psychosocial stress, pandemic restrictions, and/or the risk of illness can all contribute to the onset or worsening of these cutaneous lesions. As a result of these COVID-19-related factors, pre-existing skin diseases may worsen. Hence, with the increasing incidence of skin diseases due to covid-19. Covid-19 is expected to have a positive impact on the impetigo therapeutic market.



Segment Analysis

Antibiotics segment is expected to dominate the market growth in the forecast period



The most common bacterial skin infection in children aged two to five is impetigo. Nonbullous (70 percent of cases) and bullous (the other 30 percent of cases) are the two main types (30 percent of cases). Staphylococcus aureus or Streptococcus pyogenes cause nonbullous impetigo, which is characterized by honey-colored crusts on the face and extremities and is caused by Staphylococcus aureus or Streptococcus pyogenes. Impetigo is a skin infection that can infect insect bites, eczema, and herpetic lesions. Bullous impetigo, caused solely by Staphylococcus aureus, causes large, flaccid bullae and is more likely to affect intertriginous areas. Both types of infection heal without scarring in two to three weeks, and complications are uncommon, with the most serious being poststreptococcal glomerulonephritis. Topical antibiotics such as mupirocin, retapamulin, and fusidic acid are used to treat the condition. When topical therapy is ineffective or when impetigo with large bullae is present, oral antibiotic therapy can be used. Penicillin is not an option, but amoxicillin/clavulanate, dicloxacillin, cephalexin, clindamycin, doxycycline, minocycline, trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole, and macrolides are.



Topical antibiotics, systemic antibiotics, and topical disinfectants are all options for treating impetigo. For limited impetigo, topical antibiotics are more effective than placebo and are preferable to oral antibiotics. Systemic antibiotics are typically reserved for more widespread or severe infections and for which topical therapy is ineffective. Clinicians may use both topical and systemic treatment in some cases. The ideal treatment would be effective, inexpensive, have few side effects, and not contribute to bacterial resistance. Mupirocin 2 percent cream or ointment (Bactroban), retapamulin 1 percent ointment (Altabax), and fusidic acid are three topical antibiotic preparations recommended for impetigo (not available in the United States). With the rise in antibiotic-resistant bacteria, empiric treatment considerations have shifted.



Geographical Analysis

North America region is expected to hold the largest market share in the global impetigo therapeutic market



Impetigo is more common in the summer in the United States. According to the World Health Organization, streptococcal impetigo affects an estimated 111 million children in developing countries at any given time. Impetigo is more common in crowded and impoverished areas and hot and humid climates, and among populations with poor hygiene. Impetigo is more common in the southeastern United States than in the cooler northern states because it occurs more frequently in a warm, humid environment. The incidence of impetigo varies seasonally, with peaks in the summer and fall; however, seasonality may not exist in warm and humid areas all year. Impetigo, the most common bacterial skin infection in the United States, is thought to account for about 10% of skin problems seen in paediatric clinics.



Competitive Landscape

The global impetigo therapeutic market is moderately competitive with mergers, acquisitions and product launches. Some of the key players in the market are Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Biofrontera Inc.



