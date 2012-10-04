Implant Art Center in Tijuana Rated as One of the Best Mexican Dental Clinics

Tijuana, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Dr. Arnulfo Vazquez, the head of the Implant Art Center in Tijuana has reason to celebrate as it’s been rated as one of the best Mexican dental clinics in the country. Dr. Vazquez performed some of his studies in the United States and he is certified to train Mexican doctors in implantology. Many American and Mexican industry professionals consider him to be one of the very best implantologists in Tijuana.



The clinic provides Americans with affordable dental implants in Mexico as well as a built-in vacation. The administrative staff at the clinic will eagerly assist patients with planning a vacation which includes a 5-star hotel stay at a rate that’s about 60 to 70 percent less than comparable hotels in the United States. The beach is free so consumers save even more money while getting a sun tan after oral surgery.



“I highly recommend the Dental Implant Center. My doctor in Denver wanted to charge me over $2,000 for implants and I paid about $800 in Tijuana. We took a vacation while we were there and we had a really good time. I recuperated while lying on the beach and getting a sun tan.” - Jan Hillen



The Implant Art Center is one of those Tijuana dental clinics that are no stranger to accolades. It was founded about five years ago and it’s helped thousands of Americans save money on dental implants and oral surgery. Dr. Vazquez is more than qualified to operate the clinic. He’s studied at the UASLP University in Mexico, he performed a residency training program at the University of Minnesota and trained in bone grafting in California at UCLA.



In addition, Dr. Vazquez obtained a diploma of Implantology from the University of Cuautitlan Izcalli which is located in Mexico City. He’s affiliated with the Mexican Institute of Oral and Maxilofacial



Implantology and he’s certified by the National College of Dentistry which is also located in Mexico.



About Implant Art Center

We have a highly trained staff at Implant Art Center, and Dr. Arnulfo Vazquez is at the top of his field. He is a perfectionist, requiring top quality dental work of all the staff. Please read more about Dr. Vazquez, and his credentials by visiting the clinic’s website.