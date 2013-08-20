Implant Dentist Randy Mitchmore Attracts Celebrity Clientele

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Good dentistry is essential in show business, so it’s no surprise that celebrity endorsement goes a long way in the dental industry, as those with million dollar smiles have to get them from somewhere. With the latest trend for implant dentistry, specialists are now being graced by high profile celebrities wishing to get them. Link Davis Jr of Asleep At The Wheel recently paid a visit to Dr. Mitchmore, a cosmetic dentist in Houston, Texas, after researching the best dental implant dentists in the region.



Dr. Mitchmore’s website contains numerous testimonials of those describing their fast healing times after their procedures. This is undoubtedly vital for busy performing artists who need to be able to use their mouths to entertain thousands of people every week. As well as dental implants, Dr. Mitchmore provides a wide variety of cosmetic and practical dental procedures for clients from all walks of life.



Being one of the top rated Houston dental implants specialists, Link Davis Junior chose Dr. Mitchmore to carry out his procedure and was so pleased with the service he received he quickly took to expressing his gratitude with a highly exclusive and impromptu concert.



Dr. Mitchmore described the experience, “It was a welcome surprise and I have to say, a little surreal. So many people approach the dentist’s chair with trepidation but Link was obviously confident in his decision, and even performed some original numbers for myself and the staff to say thank you for the experience he received. After the implant procedure he was clearly comfortable and in no pain as he managed to sing as beautifully as ever. It was a real treat for us, and we look forward to seeing him in the future.”



About Dr. Randy Mitchmore

A native of Houston, Dr. Mitchmore received his doctorate from the University of Texas in Houston, and has been honored to be named a both Master of the Academy of General Dentistry and a Master of the American Dental Implant Association based on his continuing postgraduate education. He has also won a prestigious spot in Houston’s Top Docs since 2003, and he lectures to other dentists all over the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.implantdentistinhouston.com/