Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market or ICD market is anticipated to expand at a reasonable growth rate in the coming years. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is the chief factor responsible for this growth. This information was published in a report, titled "ICD Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2026" which offers insights into the factors enabling growth in the market. According to the report, the global market was valued at US$ 6684.4 Mn in the year 2017 an is estimated to reach US$ 8343.4 Mn by 2026.



Key Players Operating in The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Medtronic

- Boston Scientific

- Biotronik

- LivaNova

- Abbott

- Microport



Europe to Remain Dominant by Covering the Highest Share

Among regions, Europe is expected to lead the global ICD market in the forecast years owing to rising adoption of ICD devices. The growing prevalence of cardiac diseases is resulting in high adoption of these devices. Moreover, the region generated a value of US$ 3376.8 Mn in the year 2018 and continues to generate higher growth until 2026.

In addition to this, rising awareness about advantages of ICD devices is likely to create growth opportunities for the market in this region. Introduction of favorable reimbursement guidelines by governments in Europe stimulates growth in the market. Besides Europe, North America is also expected to grow at a significant rate and become the second most leading region.



Hospitals to Witness High Adoption of ICDs in the coming years

The availability of implantable defibrillators is expected to grow in hospitals more than among other end-users. In the coming years, hospitals are likely to be well-equipped with ICD devices and automated ICDs. Furthermore, governments may introduce several policies to support the adoption of ICD devices in hospitals. Different types of ICD products such as subcutaneous ICD and transvenous ICD are introduced in the report.

Subcutaneous ICDs are expected to grow at a faster rate than transvenous ICDs. This is primarily on account of their large size and greater battery capacity. Moreover, Boston Scientific Corporation had launched the first subcutaneous ICD in the world in 2012. In 2018, transvenous ICD covered a significant share, but presently subcutaneous leads the ICD market.

Detailed Table of Content:



- Introduction

o Research Scope

o Market Segmentation

o Research Methodology

o Definitions and Assumptions

- Executive Summary

- Market Dynamics

o Market Drivers

o Market Restraints

o Market Opportunities

- Key Insights

o Prevalence of Sudden Cardiac Arrest- Key Countries

o Technological Developments in Implantable Defibrillators

o Key Mergers and Acquisitions

- Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2015-2026

o Key Findings / Summary

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

? Transveneous ICD

- Single Chamber ICD

- Dual Chamber ICD

- CRT-D(Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy- Defibrillator)

? Subcutaneous ICD

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

? Clinics and Hospitals

? Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others

o Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

? North America

? Europe

? Asia Pacific

? Rest of the World

TOC Continued….



