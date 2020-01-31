Implantable Drug Delivery Market 2020-2025 Review: Big, Bright and Booming :: Leading Players - Bausch and Lomb Inc., Ithetis, Nucletron,Genetech Inc., Theragenics, Psiv

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- The Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market is expected to reach USD 36.12 billion by 2025, from USD 19.36 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.



Some of the major players operating in the global implantable drug delivery market are Bayer, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Merck&Co. Inc., Allergan Inc., Bausch and Lomb, Inc., ithetis, Nucletron,Genetech Inc., Theragenics, Psivida, Kinamed Inc., K2M Inc., Mako Surgical Corp., Varian Medical System, Arrow International, Eckert Ziegler, Elekta, JVS, and Abbottamong among others.



The international Implantable Drug Delivery Market report also takes into account an analysis of existing major challenges faced by the business and the probable future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market. The competitive analysis carried out in this industry analysis report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.



Market Definition: Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market:-



Implantable drug delivery devices are medical devices that allow site specific drug management. It also offers the minimization of the doses of drug for the reduction of potential side effects. The implantable devices are reaching more attention as compared to the conservative oral and parenteral dosage forms because of the site specific and sustained release therapeutic action, implantable devices that again minimizes the side-effects associated with the drug.



The most prominent cause of blindness in people is implantable drug delivery between the ages of 20-64 in the United States. According to a study by National Eye Institute (NEI), almost 5.4 million people in the U.S. will suffer from Age related Macular Degeneration (AMD) by 2050. Due to this the number of surgeries increasing and will cause the implantable drug delivery devices market to grow.



Market Segmentation: Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market:-



The global implantable drug delivery market is segmented based on Product Type, Technology, Application, and Geography



By product types the global implantable drug delivery market is segmented into implantable bio-absorbable stents, implantable contraceptive drug delivery devices, implantable intraocular drug delivery devices, implantable coronary drug eluting stents, implantable brachytherapy seeds and implantable drug infusion pumps.



By technology the global implantable drug delivery market is segmented into biodegradable implantable drug delivery device technology and non-biodegradable implantable drug delivery device technology.



On the basis of application the global implantable drug delivery market is segmented into cardiovascular, birth control & contraception, ophthalmology, oncology and others.



Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and, Brazil among others.



Key Developments in the Market:-



In March 2016, FDA approved V-Go, a wearable 24 hour subcutaneous insulin delivery device by Medtronic for diabetes management, which have helped diabetes treatment outcome.



In April 2013, Bayer Healthcare launched a hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) called Skyla. The product is launched in Europe with the brand name Jaydess, and is used for the prevention of pregnancy for up to three years.



Table of Content: Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market:-

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Implantable Drug Delivery Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis



