Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2020 -- Top 3 trends fostering global implantable medical devices market dynamics through 2025



Development of new products and several technological advancements across the globe are likely to lead global implantable medical devices market growth. Increasing instances of cardiological and neurological disorders and the ever-increasing global geriatric population are surging the number of patients that would require implantable medical devices.



In fact, as per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), in the U.S., every second one person dies due to some kind of cardiovascular disorder. Some of the disorders cannot be addressed merely through medication alone, which is why implantable medical devices, powered by better technologies, offer better outcomes and quicker recovery from these diseases. This trend is a prime factor responsible for increasing the adoption of implantable medical devices.



Today, thousands of people are improving their lifestyle through surgical intervention to use implantable medical devices, which would further increase their demand in the near future. On that note, Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates, global implantable medical devices market size would surpass $138.5 billion through 2025.



Mentioned below are few of the ongoing trends in implantable medical devices market.



- Increasing prominence of cardiovascular diseases

Speaking of the product segment, increasing size of demographic of people diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases globally is majorly driving the cardiovascular implantable medical devices market share.



The segment accounted for approximately 26.0% of the total revenue size in 2018. In fact, as per the WHO (World Health Organization), cardiovascular disorder is the main cause of death globally, and this number is likely to surpass 23 million by 2030, propelling the need for cardiovascular implantable medical devices.



Some of the cardiovascular implantable medical devices like artificial heart valves, coronary stents, pacemakers, and other devices have helped save several lives and also have enhance the quality of life for millions of people.



Cardiovascular diseases exert extensive burden on countries, which is why several subsequent steps are being taken to deliver better healthcare services to patients and decrease the mortality rate. To that end, growing awareness among people regarding these medical devices should further magnify their demand over the coming years.



- Mounting traction of therapeutic implantable medical devices



Apart from cardiovascular devices, therapeutic implantable medical devices are likely to positively impact the global implantable medical devices market size. The segment accounted for more than $89 billion in 2018. Increasing obesity rates that further lead to organ failure, increasing instances of chronic disorders, surging road accident cases, and some other factors are augmenting the segment share in implantable medical devices industry outlook.



Therapeutic medical devices help heal or repair a disorder or an injury. Joint reconstruction, pacemakers, breast implants, stents, and spinal devices are few of the therapeutic implantable medical devices that are used extensively throughout the globe.



- Growing deployment in APAC



On the geographical front, APAC implantable medical devices market is slated to witness heavy growth, and India is earmarked to lead the regional market share through the forecast timeframe. The country is slated to grow at a CAGR of more than 10.3% through 2025.



Increasing instances of chronic diseases, road accidents, and rising level of awareness among people regarding medical implants are some of the major factors proliferating the market trends in the region. Furthermore, India falls under the category of emerging nations in terms of technology and economy, which is impelling the growth of implantable medical devices significantly.



Additionally, major medical companies have established a local presence in the region by acquiring smaller companies or establishing a new footprint, thereby growing the overall industry share in the region.



The competitive landscape of the implantable medical devices market is inclusive of players such as Cochlear, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Allergan, Zimmer Biomet, and Medtronic among others.