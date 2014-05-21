Implantable Medical Devices Market in USA - New Industry Research Report Published by Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Implantable Medical Devices Market (Reconstructive Joint Replacement, Spinal Implants, Cardiovascular Implants, Dental Implants, Intraocular Lens and Breast Implants) - U.S. Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the U.S. implantable medical devices market was worth USD 43.1 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 73.9 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2012 to 2018.



Browse the Implantable Medical Devices Market Report with Full TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/implantable-medical-devices-market.html



Cardiovascular implants will experience rapid demand owing to the increase in chronic cardiovascular diseases and rise in the aging population in the U.S.



The key segments covered in this report include reconstructive joint replacements, spinal implants, cardiovascular implants, dental implants, intraocular lens and breast implants. All these segments are high potential markets in the U.S. The market for these implants is influenced by demographic factors such as increase in the aging population, rise in the incidence of chronic cardiovascular and musculoskeletal diseases and per capita increase in healthcare expenditure.



Get Free Sample Report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=326



In the orthopedic implants market, reconstructive joint replacements market will experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period (2012 to 2018). The market for reconstructive joint replacements will be driven by demographic factors such as increase in the instance of orthopedic disorders and growth in aging population. In addition, focus on the development of less invasive surgeries for joint replacement and awareness about its advantages will spur the demand for reconstructive joint replacement.



Browse Blog: Consumer Goods Market Research Reports



http://tmrresearch.wordpress.com/



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of the major implantable medical devices market in the U.S. The research provides in-depth study of device manufacturers, trend analysis by segments and the number of implantation procedures observed. This report extensively covers the product segments and provides detailed analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered.