Implantable Medical Devices Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, 'Implantable Medical Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027'. According to the report, the global implantable medical devices market was valued at US$ 37,700.8 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2027. In terms of volume, the implantable medical devices were accounted at 10,712,732 units in 2018.



Request Brochure for Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13946



Overview



An implantable device, according to the U.S. FDA, is "a device that is placed into a surgically or naturally formed cavity of the human body, if it is intended to remain there for a period of 30 days or more".

Metals and their alloys have been utilized in the manufacture of implants since the development of first implantable device

Rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, aging population, high obesity rates, and high purchasing power of the population are anticipated to drive demand for implantable medical devices during the forecast period.

North America dominated the global implantable medical devices market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Well-established health care infrastructure, availability of reimbursements, and introduction of the Affordable Care Act in the U.S. are expected to drive the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for implantable medical devices and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period



Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Implantable Medical Devices Market –



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=13946



Rise in Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures to Driven the Market



Patients prefer minimally invasive surgery as it includes lesser post-surgery complications and side effects, and shorter recovery time. Therefore, minimal invasive nature of interventional cardiology acts as a driver of the market

The minimal invasive nature of these surgery procedures influences the decision making of patients to undergo interventional cardiac treatments



Orthopedic Implants Segment Accounted for Significant Market Share



In terms of product type, the global implantable medical devices market has been segmented into orthopedic implants, dental implants and cardiovascular implants. The orthopedic implants segment is categorized into spinal implants and reconstructive joint replacement implants. The spinal implants segment is further divide into thoraco-lumbar implants, inter-vertebral spacers and non-bone implants. The reconstructive joint replacement segment is further divide into shoulder implants, elbow implants, ankle implants, hip implants, and knee implants

The orthopedic implants segment is expected to continue to lead the market from 2019 to 2027 due to increase in geriatric population, changing lifestyles leading to a high prevalence of obesity and high acceptance of implants such as knee & hip reconstructive joint replacement implants



Buy Implantable Medical Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=13946



Competitive Landscape



The global implantable medical devices market is highly fragmented in terms of number of players providing different products. Key players in the global market include Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Terumo Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet



About Us



Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact



Transparency Market Research,



90 State Street, Suite 700,



Albany, NY 12207



Tel: +1-518-618-1030



USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453



Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/