ImplantDentistInHouston.com Provides a Full Range of High Quality Dental Treatments in the Houston Area

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Dental implants can be a life changing procedure for the patient. As well as the obvious aesthetic improvement, dental implants can help with chewing and swallowing. This improvement in appearance and functionality of the mouth provides a substantial boost in the quality of life of many patients.



One dental implant related website that has been getting a lot of attention recently is ImplantDentistInHouston.com. This site is the home of Dr. Randy Mitchmore’s LifeSmiles Dental Clinic. Dr. Mitchmore has consistently been regarded as one of the best dentists in the Houston area, and has even built up such a substantial reputation that other dentists in the area visit him for their own dental treatment.



Dr. Mitchmore offers a wide range of dental services, not limited to dental implants. Houston’s LifeSmiles clinic also deals with general dentistry, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and TMJ treatment.



The LifeSmiles clinic uses the very latest technology to treat patients. This includes the most up to date 3D digital imaging system to diagnose problems and make treatment more effective, as well as “The Wand”, which is a system for giving completely painless Novocain injections.



The ImplantDentistInHouston.com website is packed with information about the clinic, and all of the services that are performed there. Each procedure is described in reassuringly exhaustive detail. The site is extremely informative, which is especially helpful for nervous patients. There are also comprehensive details about the long experience of Dr. Mitchmore and the rest of his staff.



A spokesperson for the website said: “No matter what you are having done, dental treatment is an incredibly important procedure. It’s vital to find the right dentist. Here at LifeSmiles our staff, lead by the extremely experienced Dr. Randy Mitchmore, is second to none. Dr. Mitchmore provides a wide range of dental services, from extensive work such as dental implant surgery to more commonplace procedures like cleaning and polishing. Dr. Mitchmore is an extremely well regarded Houston cosmetic dentist. Houston’s H Magazine has consistently named him one of the top doctors in the city for 10+ years. You can be sure that when you go to LifeSmiles for any treatment you are in the most capable hands.”



The practice also takes a larger role in the community with the latest initiative aimed at helping customers and potential customers relax with the help of a Caribbean cruise from the 10th to the 14th January 2013. Staff from LifeSmiles, patients and members of the community will come together to enjoy a short break and what has been deemed a “mental floss” readying everyone for a productive 2013.



About ImplantDentistInHouston.com

