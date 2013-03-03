Implementation Rather Than Announcement Is the Key to Social Upliftment

Andhra Pradesh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2013 -- The state of Andhra Pradesh saw another turn in supporting the poor with the unveiling of INR 1.00 per kilogram of rice on 1st November 2012. This was announced by the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on the Andhra Pradesh foundation Day that falls on the same date. Prior to this, the state had a scheme of INR 2.oo per kilogram of rice that benefitted many poor in the state and cost the state exchequer over 2000 Crores. This scheme is aimed to benefit over 7.5 Crore people in the state and is one of the best social benefits that politics has to offer.



Coming to commitment to social causes, the announcing of the scheme itself seems to be a part of a good plan. However, implementation at the grass root level could be a challenge as the state faced in the past scheme under the leadership of Sri N.T. Rama Rao. The responsibility of implementation rests squarely on the local leadership and realizing this Sri Ravi Kumar Yadav, the present General Secretary of Andhra Pradesh State Youth congress took the cue and made sure that the ration shop in his local constituency took right steps towards implementation.



In fact, Sri Ravi Kumar Yadav was seen at a big rations shop at Izzath Nagar, Kondapur, Serilingampally constituency and ensured that the people under the poverty line made the most of it. Leaders like Sri Yadav and far and few in between and are seen as pioneers in social support across the state. In addition to serving his own constituency, Sri Yadav also realizes that it is the responsibility of the political platform he represents to make sure that the scheme is implemented successfully across the state.



Speaking to the people on his visit, Sri Ravi Kumar Yadav said – “It is the responsibility of the state to ensure survival of all sections of the society so that society as a whole focuses on thinking about building a bright future instead of their daily bread.” He added – “His team and party will ensure that this scheme is successful across the state and the help reaches the right people instead of falling prey to hoarding and secondary marketing”.



As most of us will agree, such leadership and vision are the need of the day. Leaders like Sri Ravi Kumar Yadav need to pioneer more social efforts to the cause of upliftment using the platform of politics that ensures reach and power. Selfless commitment and hard work are the only way to succeed with such great causes and youth leaders like Sri Yadav are the most adept to take this forward to the next generation.



Until now, Sri Ravi Kumar Yadav’s work has been praised by people and party workers at large. And, taking this as a motivating factor, Sri Yadav has humbly prevailed over the work in his own constituency as well as across the state where his work took him. Hailing from a family of passionate social workers and political leaders, the people of Andhra Pradesh will expect no less.



