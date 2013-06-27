New Wireless research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- New and emerging classes of mobile devices (smartphones, pc data cards, USB modems, consumer devices with embedded wireless, machine-to-machine, etc.) are fostering explosive growth of wireless data usage by public and enterprise users. As a result, wireless service providers have to simultaneously support a growing number of higher-bandwidth data applications and services on their networks.
Improving OSS for mobile cellular networks is always a goal of wireless carriers and an important technology to deploy is the so called Self Organizing Network (SON), which has been introduced as part of the 3GPP LTE network framework. SON is expected to be deployed over time and ultimately have a dramatically positive effect on network operations and OSS as it will, among other things, automate certain activates in order to save personnel costs and related costs of materials.
This research evaluates the implementation and operation of SON. The report includes analysis and case studies aimed at mobile network operators to help them identify and understand the benefits as well as the challenges of implementation and operation.
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Wireless device manufacturers
- Wireless infrastructure providers
- OSS/BSS vendors and service providers
- Network optimization service providers
- LTE application developers and service integrators
- Managed service providers and service bureau organizations
