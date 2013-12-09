Import Marble and Granite from China

Xiamen City, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Marble has been one of the most important materials in architecture for centuries among many cultures and regions around the world, from the early Roman structures to the beautiful Taj Mahal in India and to present date marble has been and will be hailed as the epitome of elegance and beauty. Marble has also been used as a medium for arts and sculpture, at the hands of an artist marble has the capability to gain a life of its own, marble’s structural properties make it a versatile and desirable material that is used for many purposes around the world. Marble signifies great wealth, elegance and high taste.



China marble is popular around the world for its high quality, affordability and excellent craftsmanship. AMOY TOSTONE GRANITE & MARBLE is a leading manufacturer and supplier of China granite and marble around the globe. The company specializes in all kinds of construction products made from marble and granite, their extensive line of products includes project products such as hand carving, sculpturing, fabricating and producing a full line of high quality marble and granite stone products such as marble fireplace, mantel surrounds, granite monument, granite countertops, sinks, statues, medallions, mosaic, columns, fountains and other building and architectural pieces. AMOY TOSTONE GRANITE & MARBLE has had over 2 decades of experience in the marble and granite manufacturing and supplying industry, the company’s success is due to their commitment towards manufacturing high quality products and providing great customers services to all their customers. Tostone products have earned theISO9001:2000 Standard and CE series authentication from the official approbation which is testament to their high quality standards of products and services.



Customers will find that Tostone provides a wide choice of material selection this is because in addition to stones quarried in China, Tostone has quarries in Turkey, South Africa, Brazil, allowing them to meet demands by keeping the highest quality inventory with the largest selection at the lowest prices. Furthermore, the company also offers world class craftsmanship and professional art design thus marble and granite products from Tostone speak for themselves in terms of their quality, originality and finesse. They employ the latest stone cutting, shaping and finishing technologies to achieve high quality result everytime. Tostone’s unique packaging method allows safe and fast delivery around the world. As told earlier Tonestone cares greatly about their customer’s satisfaction and works hard to ensure that customers are 100% satisfied with their Tostone marble and granite products.



For more information please visit: http://www.tostone.net



Media Contact:



Xiamen Tostone Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd

Email: sales@tostone.net

Xiamen City, China