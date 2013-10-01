Importance of Nutrition for Before and After Exercise

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Proper diet is necessary to give the body enough energy to engage in general everyday activities. While general activities require general nutrition, additional physical exertion must be fueled by additional nutrition. “If you want to perform well, you have to fuel well,” says D.C. based fitness trainer Mansur Mendizabal.



Those who exercise early in the morning face the biggest challenge with pre-fueling their workout. For those who fall into this category, Mendizabal recommends consuming a small meal full of easily digestible carbohydrates approximately 20-30 minutes prior to activity. Suggestions include bananas, apples, or a small amount of yogurt. “A sports drink may even be appropriate,” adds nutritionist Suzanne Girard Ederle.



For those with difficulty consuming even small amounts of food early in the morning, D.C.- based nutritionist Kristen Ciuba suggests consuming half a snack prior to working out, and the other half after activity. Try half a piece of whole-wheat toast with peanut butter before, then the other half afterward. Food should be consumed at least 30 to 40 minutes prior to exercise, and the same amount of time post workout. If time allows, a full meal of carbohydrates, protein, and fat are better preparation for activity, but must be eaten at least 2 hours before working out to allow the body time to digest.



After a workout, muscles work to repair themselves and proper nutrition helps this process along. The body requires carbohydrates to replenish energy, and protein to aid in muscle regeneration. If time allows, eating a well-balanced meal within 30 to 60 minutes post activity is the best option. If not, try a snack of yogurt and fruit, or something with both protein and carbs.



As always, hydration is essential both before and after exercise to assist in muscle repair and replenish the water lost during exercise. Whether the goal is weight loss or just keeping healthy, proper nutrition is essential for both health and to provide enough energy for physical activity.



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