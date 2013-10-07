Importance of Strength Training for Women

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Women are notorious “cardio queens,” with strength training activities still seen as a “man’s exercise.” This could not be further from the truth. Strength training exercises are something every person should add to their workout regimen, and particularly women who are aiming to improve their overall wellness and heath.



Several studies have cited the impact strength training can have on a woman’s overall health. The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research discovered that women who did an hour of strength training exercises burned around 100 more calories the following day than they did after a cardio only session. The National Center for Health Statistics found that engaging in a weight training workout twice weekly can reduce a woman’s overall body fat percentage by up to 3 percent in as little as 10 weeks. Reducing body fat results not only in a lower number on the scale, but trims inches from the body, allowing a woman to fit into those smaller jeans hiding in the back of their closet.



Aside from aesthetic fitness benefits, strength training has been proven to decrease the risk of injury during other activities by increasing balance and coordination as well as muscle strength. For women in particular, strength training can help reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis. Routine lifting slows deterioration of the bones, and can increase bone density, both things that will stave off the development of osteoporosis.



For women who feel awkward approaching the weight section of the gym, there are numerous ways to adapt strength training exercises into a workout. Yoga and Pilates, for example, use body weight as resistance, which will increase muscular strength, and many fitness centers now offer beginner weight lifting classes. Several group fitness classes now provide a full-body strength training workout and are being added to the programming of many gyms.



While cardio is essential to a healthy lifestyle, strength training will enhance the benefits of a cardio routine, and provide other wellness changes for men and women who engage in the exercises.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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