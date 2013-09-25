Importance of Taking a Break

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The importance of a fitness regimen cannot be stressed enough when encouraging a healthy lifestyle. But being healthy also includes getting plenty of rest and listening to the body to know when it’s time for a break. Plateauing on weight loss or fitness performance may mean a rest is what the body needs to get back on track.



Overtraining is defined as training beyond the body’s physical ability to recover itself. Symptoms can include an increase in aches and pain throughout the body, lack of motivation, decreased immune system functionality, and insomnia among others. Without proper rest, the body cannot attain maximum results and will resort to storing energy for use later. This means reduced fat loss in addition to not feeling up to par while the body tries to slow down.



If people experience the above systems, a break from the gym may be needed. Fitness professionals recommend taking a week long break from a routine every 4-6 weeks. This means no running, lifting, or aerobic activity other than normal everyday routines for an entire 7 days. This will give the body time to recover and slow systems back down to the proper functioning levels. It is also recommended to take a full day of rest in between strength training workouts, and incorporate a full day of rest each week to keep the body in peak performance.



Expert Brand has all the athletic clothing needed to begin any fitness program. Visit http://expertbrand.com to browse our selection of comfortable, stylish apparel.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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(786)266-9555

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