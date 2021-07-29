Importance of Whistleblowing Cases on the Rise in the World of Compliance USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2021 -- Becoming a whistleblower is not an easy step for any professional. However, one of the whistleblowers in the most renowned cases of financial fraud has recently highlighted how crucial it is to protect those who are courageous enough to step forward in a situation where the rules have been broken. Sherron Watkins was an Enron executive who warned management about the fraud and created a report of Enron's use of complex off-balance sheet vehicles to try and disguise millions of dollars in losses. She has now spoken out about the importance of having confidentiality and anti-retaliation protection for whistleblowers, saying that what she did would have been much easier for her if the current protections had been in place at the time. Ms. Watkins highlighted how being labelled a whistleblower has impacted her career in the years since. She said that if current protections had been in place, she would have been able to submit her report in confidence and avoid many of the challenges that followed.



Whistleblowing is becoming increasingly frequent and the world of compliance ever more complex. There are opportunities in USA compliance careers across the country where businesses are seeking to follow the regulations and legislation in place. Selby Jennings works with organizations across banking and financial services, providing essential recruitment support for both large enterprises and smaller businesses looking to recruit for resilience and growth. The firm was established in 2004 and has an extensive remit, covering hiring for many different fields, including risk management, financial technology, sales and trading and corporate and investment banking. This involves creating a series of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that are tailored to the individual needs of the business and which create new possibilities for individuals who are looking to take that career-defining next step. That might be opportunities in USA compliance careers or in other areas such as fintech or quants.



Selby Jennings consultants develop extensive expertise and work with best-in-class technology and strategies to support optimum service delivery at all times. The firm has established itself nationwide in the USA, including in key cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. With a deep national knowledge of opportunities in USA compliance careers, investment roles and jobs in sales and trading (among many other fields), the firm is now a leading specialist recruiter across the country. This is enhanced by the international perspective that comes from being within a global network that extends to 60 countries and part of the Phaidon International group, which makes it a recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. There are many opportunities available via Selby Jennings US today, including Investor Relations Associate, Trading Analyst, Senior Quantitative Equity Researcher, RFP Associate, Director of Business Development and Client Services, Marketing Associate and Lead Fraud Analyst.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Opportunities in USA Compliance Careers in the US visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.