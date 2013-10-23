Important AGV Buying Tips by Seegrid in Total Industrial Plant Solutions

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Seegrid, maker of flexible automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was recently profiled in Total Industrial Plant Solutions magazine. According to the article, titled, “3 Most Important Considerations When Buying Automated Guided Vehicles,” Automated guided vehicles (AGVs), also known as driverless vehicles, provide simplicity, affordability, and flexibility to the material handling industry. There are plenty of factors to consider when making a purchase decision. The functionality of the automated guided vehicle, integration into the current daily operations, and the ability to have the equipment running as soon as possible after purchase are all critical factors to weigh.



The three important considerations when purchasing an AGV include return on investment (ROI), the safety of employees, products & facilities, and simplicity.



Traditional AGVs often require facility modifications and outside sources to maintain the vehicles or re-create new, dynamic, and frequently changing routes. There is no need for facility modifications with flexible AGVs because they operate off of a vision-guided system. Flexible AGVs are maintained in-house by the operators, and routes can be changed for each shift or as often as needed to accommodate the fluidity of merchandise movement.



Each plant, warehouse, distribution center management team has unique requirements and demands for buying automated guided vehicles. While there are many other considerations to be reviewed and addressed before a purchase order can be issued, the three mentioned considerations, ROI, Safety, and Simplicity, represent a significant portion of the purchase decision. These considerations are precisely why flexible AGVs are predicted to capture a greater share of the market in 2014, than at any other time in material handling history.



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.tipscd.com/2013-10-09/tips-tip/3-most-important-considerations-when-buying-automated-guided-vehicles/.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500