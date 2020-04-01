Important Announcement Regarding Healthcare Friends and COVID-19 from the Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C.

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic in the Philadelphia area and the surrounding communities. As a result, the entire office will begin working remotely to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in compliance with the Governor's recent order. The firm wants all current and prospective clients to understand that this does not impact their ability to provide consultations, legal help, and overall, five-star client service. The office considers the health and safety of its staff, clients, and the community to be its top priority. All attorneys and staff are still readily available to help current clients and will be accepting new cases as well.



Those who are seeking legal help can contact one of Philadelphia's go-to car accident lawyers, from the Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C., by calling their state-of-the-art 24-hour phone service which will direct calls to the attorney handling their case. Attorneys will also be available to host meetings through video conferencing tools such as Zoom, Google Duo, Google Hangouts, Skype, and FaceTime. Finally, any paperwork will be signed electronically using DocuSign Digital Signature.



The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C. is still accepting new clients. Those whose families or employment have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak are encouraged to contact them immediately — especially those who are on the front lines, like medical personnel and cashiers for grocery stores, convenience stores, wholesale clubs, etc. Philadelphia's go-to COVID-19, medical malpractice, workers' compensation, and nursing home abuse attorneys are just one phone call away and ready to help.



Finally, the law firm encourages everyone to practice healthy habits to reduce, and eventually eliminate the spread of COVID-19. Visit the CDC's official website for more information.



Visit https://ciecka.com for further information and updates from the Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C.



About The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C.

The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka was established as a people focused personal injury law firm. The firm treats its clients with the utmost care and respect. They work with their clients to get the best results possible. The firm provides legal representation throughout Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and surrounding counties, and all areas of Central and Southern New Jersey. The Law Offices of Vincent J. Ciecka focus only on handling injury cases in the practice areas of personal injury and workers compensation. Vincent J. Ciecka, P.C., has over four decades of experience providing the highest level of strategic legal representation for all facets of personal injury and workers compensation cases, having taken part in extensive past cases dealing with insurance companies and courts alike. They have successfully represented more than 10,000 injured accident victims over the past 42 years. Individuals that have been hurt and need help, should call 856-283-0589 or reach them at https://www.ciecka.com and they will fight for them to make a full medical and financial recovery so they can get back to their lifestyle as soon as possible.