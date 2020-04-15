Important COVID-19 Update from Center City Emergency Dentists

Bristol, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- As the COVID-19 situation continues to escalate in the city of Philadelphia and the surrounding areas, the team at Center City Emergency Dentists has carefully taken all the necessary precautions in order to protect the health and safety of its staff and clients. Their offices are still operational at this time, but will only be performing emergency dental services in order to avoid unnecessary person-to-person contact or large group gatherings. All routine dental examinations and procedures will be suspended until further notice.



Due to limited appointment times, all patients are required to submit a $50 deposit, which will be used towards their office visit and dental treatment or be refunded back. Those who wish to cancel or reschedule their appointments must provide the Center City Emergency Dentists staff with a 24-hour or more notice. Any cancellations that don't follow this policy will lose half of their deposit refund. These temporary restrictions are in place due to limited availability.



In the meantime, Center City Emergency Dentists has been working diligently to ensure that their dental practice is a safe space for all employees and patients. Their health and safety protocols are outlined below:



- Sanitation products have been placed throughout the facility

- All frequently touched objects must be disinfected thoroughly and often throughout the workday

- Any dental instruments and equipment will be sterilized according to OSHA, ADA, and CDC standards before and after patient use

- Dentists will, at all times, have access to and utilize personal protective equipment

- Dentists will implement a no-contact policy and retain a distance of six feet or more between themselves and patients when possible

- Negative Pressure HEPA filters have been installed throughout the building

- All personnel will be required to work from home if they feel unwell



Patients will also be screened to determine the state of their health upon entering the Center City Emergency Dentists office. All individuals who show flu-like symptoms, including a cough or fever, will not be allowed to enter the office in a bid to protect other occupants in the building. Patients are required to arrive alone unless they are a child accompanied by an adult, so all parties can accommodate social distancing rules in the waiting lobby. New members must fill out their paperwork online to ensure a speedy appointment.



Furthermore, state-funded or Medicaid insurance plans will not be accepted at this time. This includes United Healthcare Community Plan, Aetna Better Health, UPMC Dental Advantage, and Health Partners. Acceptance of these plans will resume starting July 1, 2020.



Center City Emergency Dentists of Philadelphia always has and will continue to make the health and safety of its staff, dentists, and patients a top priority. The team will continue to monitor the situation closely and act accordingly. For questions and concerns, or to schedule an emergency appointment, please visit http://www.centercityemergencydentists.com/.



About CCED

CCED is a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based dental facility providing both routine and emergency dental treatments for their clientele throughout Philadelphia. They are highly recommended by the hospitals at Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania, as well as many other prominent healthcare organizations.



To learn more visit http://www.centercityemergencydentists.com.