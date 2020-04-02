Important COVID-19 Update from Full Throttle Wraps & Graphics

Oxford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- In light of recent events concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on the East Coast and throughout the nation, Full Throttle Wraps & Graphics would like to update loyal customers and interested parties about the state of their operations moving forward.



The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and many surrounding states have issued the shutdown of non-essential retailers and stay-at-home orders for residents in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by limiting unnecessary large group gatherings. With this in mind, many customers have been wondering whether Full Throttle Wraps & Graphics will continue to operate during this time. The answer is yes.



As a printing company, Full Throttle Wraps & Graphics is a state-designated essential business. Therefore, they are allowed and will continue to provide truck, car, and boat wraps during these tumultuous times.



However, the company does not take the COVID-19 situation lightly. Their health practices, safety protocols, and standard operating procedures have been updated to comply with CDC and public health guidelines. These changes, listed below, are effective immediately:



- The showroom and office will be temporarily closed in compliance with local orders.

- No-contact service, where customers will drop-off and pick-up their signage or vehicles at a designated

spot without meeting any Full Throttle Wraps & Graphics personnel, will be provided.

- Employees will sterilize vehicles and equipment before and after making contact or car wrapping.

- Only designs and sign requests that do not require site surveys will be accepted.

- No cash or check payments will be accepted — everything must be paid electronically.

- Only a select amount of crew members will be allowed to work in a given time, to minimize on-site

contact as much as possible.

- Employees will respect and practice correct health and safety protocols without exceptions. Those who

feel unwell are not to report to work.



These changes are not only happening at Full Throttle Wraps & Graphics, but everywhere within the community. As necessary supplies and equipment take longer to be delivered, every company has seen a reduction in its output efficiency. The Full Throttle team would like to thank all customers for their patience and dedication, as well as reassure everyone that our standards and quality of work will still be as outstanding as always.



All further updates concerning the COVID-19 situation will be posted on the Full Throttle Wraps & Graphics website at https://fullthrottlewraps.com/.



