Important COVID-19 Update from General Partition Company, Inc.

General Partition Company, Inc. was granted "essential business" status because their products and services are necessary to the safe shipment and transportation of many essential items, such as food, beverages, cleaning products, medication, other pharmaceutical goods, and more. As an essential business, the health and safety of their employees and customers have become equally as important as their commitment to quality. Therefore, updating their existing safety procedures became the first order of business at General Partition Company, Inc.



Since early March, General Partition Company, Inc. increased security for employees and customers by implementing new health precautions. Although COVID-19 cases are improving more and more each day, General Partition Company, Inc. will continue to observe the following mandatory procedures from here on out.



- Employees must wear protective N95 face masks at all times.

- Employees must wash their hands regularly to prevent contamination.

- Employees will be checked for flu-like symptoms and fevers before the start of each shift.

- Employees will disinfect and sanitize their work stations before, during, and after their workday.

- Employees will have hand sanitizers at their work stations for easy use.



Through these extra precautions, General Partition Company, Inc. is able to quickly produce different types of box partitions in a safe and sanitary manner, so all businesses, whether a pharmaceutical lab or cleaning products supplier, can get their COVID-related products out in a hurry.



About General Partition Company, Inc.

General Partition Company, Inc. is a Bucks County, Pennsylvania-based organization providing durable and versatile box partitions for a wide variety of implementations. They manufacture partitions comprised of chipboard, corrugated cardboard and Solid Bleach Sulfite (SBS).



General Partition Company, Inc. also has services to assist businesses plan and engineer intelligent shipping solutions using their box partitions. Their delivery services have a reputation for being fast and reliable. They also accommodate special orders like unique labeling. Reach General Partition Company, Inc. by phone nationwide at 888-501-4685.



