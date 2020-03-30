Important COVID Announcement from the Law Office of Zapicchi & Liller LLP

Bordentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- The Law Offices of Zapicchi & Liller LLP have an urgent update regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and how it relates to the availability of their services in New Jersey and nearby areas.



In an effort to protect New Jersey residents and reduce the spread of the coronavirus within the state, Governor Murphy signed Executive Order 107 into effect on March 21, 2020. This Order directs all residents to stay at home and prohibits the operations of non-essential businesses until further notice. Among the exceptions which are deemed necessary to protect the health, safety, sanitation, and rights of New Jersey citizens, are law enforcement agencies.



In accordance with the Order, the Law Offices of Zapicchi & Liller LLP will remain open to continue fighting for current clients, as well as accept new and developing cases. Many individuals and local enterprises have contacted the office with matters related directly to COVID-19. The respected lawyers of Mercer County are happy to represent COVID-19 claims and fight for those who have been wronged during these trying times.



Through it all, the most important action is protecting the health and safety of current and prospective clients, their families, associates, and the community as a whole. The Law Offices of Zapicchi & Liller LLP are taking the necessary safety precautions outlined by public health officials and the CDC while at home and in the office. They encourage the general public to do the same.



Every family, business, and community are faced with tremendous challenges during these unsettling times. These attorneys are committed to doing whatever is necessary to overcome this hurdle and restore harmony in the community.



For further updates, please visit the official website at https://zapicchilillerllp.com.



About The Law Office of Zapicchi & Liller LLP

The Law Office of Zapicchi & Liller LLP is a legal firm based in Bordentown, NJ, serving the central and south regions of New Jersey. Aaron Liller and Mario Zapicchi make up the local firm's experienced legal team, which handles a wide range of practice areas such as criminal law, real estate, family law, traffic violations, and DUIs and DWIs. They take a customer-focused approach to handling legal aspects and fight fervently for the rights of their clients.



For more information about The Law Office of Zapicchi & Liller LLP, visit http://zapicchilillerllp.com/.