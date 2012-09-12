Important Education Workshops for the New School Year

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Effective parenting today helps in nurturing better citizens for tomorrow. For parents having school age children and who wish to learn some techniques to improve their parenting skills, Naama Savage Sun is offering exclusive parents training courses. With the help of parents training course, parents can make a difference in the lives of their children and maximize the chances of their success in school s as well as society.



The course curriculum includes various topics such as family counseling, parental authority, and setting limits for children, teaching emotional &social skills, relationships between siblings, parenthood and relationships and sleep problems in children under 5 years of age. The lectures and workshops are conducted in an interactive and enriching environment focusing the needs of parents and mentors. Various lectures are developed to address different emotional intelligence issues confronting parents and guardians. The content used for parents education course is original and developed by Naama Savage Sun. Apart from courses and workshops, parents training blog is also available to educate parents about the issues related to their children.



With the help of parents training guides, many families can learn how to communicate with children in a more pleasant atmosphere while exerting parental authority and focusing on family needs. Through the parents education course, a parent or family can get valuable suggestions on solving day to day problems as well as optimize existing parenting style at home. Parents can also learn about the ways and means to impart social skills to their children after understanding their emotional needs. In a nutshell, with the help of parents training course and parents training blog, a person can become a better parent and master the art of parenting.



About Naama Savage Sun

Naama Savage Sun is the lead facilitator of the parents training course and workshops offering parents and mentors the exclusive training in various areas pertaining child development. Naama Savage Sun is MA in sociology and BA in Behavioral Sciences. Naama Savage Sun is a group personal trainer and has been managing the network of age parenting. For more information on parents training course and parents training blog, please visit the website today.



