Important New eBook Offers Business Owners Expert Advice on How to Sell Their Businesses Quickly and Efficiently

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Author Jacob E. Orosz has just released his latest book, “How to Sell a Business” and already entrepreneurs and business owners are turning to this important resource to understand ever aspect of selling a business. Orosz has compiled ever piece of information available about selling a business and he walks the business owner through the process using seven simple steps.



“How to Sell a Business is organized into seven informative chapters, each corresponding to oneof the seven steps that Orosz presents to businesses owners who are read to sell. Orosz is a certified business broker and understands ever aspect of selling a business. This latest eBook is not just a book butactually a comprehensive workbook that explains every aspect of selling a business in clear and concise language and easy to follow advice.



The 44 page book starts at chapter 1 with advice on how to prepare a business for sale. Other chapters detail how to advertise a business for sale, how to prescreen buyers, how to show a business to prospective buyers, how to negotiate and offer, how to conduct due diligence and most important, how to close a sale. Each chapter is written in clear and simple language and each step in the process of selling a business is mentioned. Topic headings are bolded and bulleted and there are links to important resources throughout the book. In the eBook Kindle version these links are active and a simple click will take the reader to the website associated with the link.



Orosz draws upon his many years of experience as a certified and licensed business and real estate broker to fill each chapter not only with advice, but with real world examples of what any business owner can expect when they decide to sell a business. The book also includes several sections that readers have come to rely on and expect from Orosz. There is a helpful section that connects readers to the services Orosz provides to those ready to sell and a section that directs readers to a site that has the various forms they will need to get the selling process started. What man readers have found especially valuable is the addition of a glossary at the end of the book. In the glossary Orosz includes definitions for each and every term used throughout the book and that prospective sellers will need to be aware of as the move forward in the process.



Those who have purchased this valuable resource have not only found it incredibly helpful but they are giving the book glowing reviews. One reader said, “This book provides clear cut step-by-step instructions on how to sell a business. The author explains each part of the seven-step process in laymen's terms, so there's no confusion. As I read this book, I felt as if I had a business sales broker right in the same room with me, explaining everything as I went along.” Another was quoted as saying, “This was an extremely helpful book. I purchased it hoping it would give me ideas about selling my business even though I did not really think it was something I could do by myself. This book made selling my business something I can really do. What I like about it was that it gave me ideas that I never would have known unless I was an actual business broker.”



“How to Sell a Business” is available as an eBook for the Kindle and also in paperback form and can be purchased on Amazon.com.