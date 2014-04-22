Important New Study Uncovers the Truth About the Garcinia Cambogia Extract Scam

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- A recent study pulled back the curtain on the Garcinia Cambogia scam. The authors of the study were careful not to label the entire Garcinia Cambogia phenomenon a scam, but rather to separate out the programs that promise instant weight loss from those that combine Garcinia Cambogia with effective diet and exercise to deliver the desired results.



The independent study involved over 100 Garcinia Cambogia brands. Each brand was tested in a professional laboratory and the results have now been published. According to the experts who conducted the study, the results were somewhat surprising. One researcher put it this way, “We have uncovered some pretty staggering data and we want to share it with everyone who either has or is thinking about incorporating Garcinia Cambogia into their weight loss regime.



The staggering results mentioned included the fact that seven out of ten Garcinia Cambogia brands tested did not contain the amount of HCA advertised and the amount that customers were promised. HCA is the active ingredient in Garcinia Cambogia and according to those who sell the supplement, the higher the concentration of Garcinia Cambogia, the greater the potential weight loss for those who take it. Many companies selling Garcinia Cambogia claim that their products have 65-70% HCA content, but this study proves that to be impossible with a natural extract of Garcinia Cambogia. Even more alarming, the study showed that two of ten brands didn’t contain any Garcinia Cambogia at all, and a full 50% of the products didn’t meet industry standards.



The researchers do point out that Garcinia Cambogia Extract is a product that has been clinically proven to aid in weight loss, and they don’t want their study to dissuade people from using the supplement. Their goal in conducting the study was to provide an honest assessment of the different brands of Garcinia Cambogia so that consumers could identify the products that are most effective when combined with exercise and a balanced diet.



The comparisons of the various Garcinia Cambogia products and the results of the study can be found at http://genuinegarciniareviews.com/. On this site, visitors can read the latest reviews of many different brands of Garcinia Cambogia and compare the most popular brands. Perhaps most important, they can see what actual users have to say about the specific brands.



The site features an entire section of clinical results from two distinct studies, one conducted by the Department of Physiology and Biophysics at Georgetown University Medical Center. These results reflect the effectiveness of natural Garcinia Cambogia used for eight weeks. What the scientists found was that natural Garcinia Cambogia Extract resulted in weight loss, reduced BMI, lower cholesterol and reduced levels of serotonin.



About Genuine Garcinia Reviews

Genuine Garcinia Reviews has reviewed hundreds of garcinia cambogia pills to see which ones actually work. Their detailed research shows that most products don’t work and are a scam. To stay safe, users can browse their rankings to see which products are the most effective on the market and offer the most effectiveness for the price. For more information please visit: http://www.genuinegarciniareviews.com