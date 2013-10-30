Imported Items Now Available for Purchase in Online Store

Southfield, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Miami Importados, an online shop that is headquartered in Brazil, is currently selling imported goods from the same country. Although their headquarters is located in Brazil, they are still receiving and catering to orders made in the United States.



Miami Importados sells a multitude of products ranging from fashion-related items to electronics. Their fashion-related items are categorized into clothing, watches, footwear, and accessories. The clothing category includes clothes for both the upper and lower body while the watches category has for both men and women. The footwear category consists of rubber shoes from different notable brands. The accessories category consists of eyewear, caps, and imported bags. Their bolsas importadas span a large range of brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors to name a few. As for their electronics, they sell smartphones, cameras, and video cameras. They only sell a few products under their electronic line although the products that they do sell are very popular and are easily sold out.



Also, under their electronic line are reels and games. The reels that are mentioned in the previous sentence are fishing reels. Under this category, they sell models from Shimano and Abu Garcia. The games category only includes titles for the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360. The website of Miami Importados currently uses Brazilian currency as the default currency. It is best to first change this currency to USD to be aware of the actual prices and therefore prevent unwanted purchases.



About Miami Importados

Miami Importados is an online shop that has just begun their operations this 2013. They sell produtos importados from Brazil. Some of the items that they sell are not sold locally in the United States and as such are highly sought after by many people. These include camisas importadas and other local products from Brazil.