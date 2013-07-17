Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMMY) Long Term Investor Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMMY) was announced concerning whether certain Imprimis Pharmaceuticals officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMMY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Imprimis Pharmaceuticals officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an amendment to the Company’s 2007 Incentive Stock and Awards Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Imprimis Pharmaceuticals’ shareholders vote to approve an amendment to the Company’s 2007 Incentive Stock and Awards Plan to increase the number of shares available for issuance from 2,400,000 to 5,000,000



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of NASDAQ:IMMY common stock.



Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMMY) reported that its Net Loss increase from $0.95 million in 2011 to $5.38 million in 2012.



Shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMMY) closed on July 12, 2013 at $7.45 per share.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com